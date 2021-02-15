Columbus couple use setbacks from pandemic as motivators to start new snow removal business

The Latham's started with just shovels and working with people they knew, but they say they've been able to get snowblowers and gain more business.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominique and Allyn Latham, from Columbus, are working together to make up for losses thanks to the pandemic, one sidewalk, driveway or parking lot at a time.

They’ve been married for two years and the past few months have been tough for them.

Just like the rest of the world, they’ve experienced many changes because of the pandemic.

At the end of December, Dominique lost his job and Allyn’s hours were cut at work.

The couple said it was a stressful time for both of them.

“We had to figure out what we were going to do, but at the end of the day, we had each other and we’re very strong as a couple, so we were just like we’ll figure something out,” Dominique said.

Just two weeks, they figured it out by starting their own snow removal business.

With only shovels at the time, they started out by working with people they know and shoveling their sidewalks or driveways.

“Then we used that money and got a snowblower and so it’s just going and going,” Allyn said.

They said they were just trying to make ends meet, but the business quickly grew after they posted their services on social media.

The Lathams are now doing clearing snow with businesses and complete strangers.

This idea originally started with finances in mind and making extra cash, however, it’s become more than that.

“The money [is] really not that important but it does help, but it’s helping other people who can’t get out like older people or just being able to help other people in the pandemic, I think it’s a blessing,” Dominique said.

Allyn said when doing a job, they want to make sure people can get to their cars or their business safely.

They’re also working with others in the community, some of who they’ve never met before, to combine businesses.

“If we can’t make it to the job, they’ll go there, if we can’t make it to a job, we’ll send it to them,” Allyn said.