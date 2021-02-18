Columbus couple continues to foster after losing ten dogs in a house fire last year

The couple fostered more than 50 dogs for the rescue group Cause for Canines. The fire was caused by a faulty burner switch.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Annette Long can pinpoint the worst moment of her life to one year ago, when she and her husband lost their world in a fire. But, she says she’s moving forward.

“There were a total of 12, but they weren't all ours, some were fosters,” Long said, “the last thing I said every morning ‘I will be home, I love you guys.’”

But on February 5th, 2020, a faulty switch on the stove killed ten of her dogs.

“[My husband] got called in and turned the burner off, or so we thought, and then it started smoking,” she said, “I've never felt that much pain in my heart ever in my entire life.

Two of her animals survived.

"I can't describe that feeling of when you love something so much and then it's completely gone.”

Annette and her husband fostered more than 50 animals with the dog rescue Cause for Canines.

“I just wish that I could've saved mine,” she said.

But she isn’t finished; she is continuing to foster and has fostered two dogs already.

“It's in me, I'm not going to stop, I just love it that much. It's just the one thing in my life that feels right all the time,” Long said.