Columbus City Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced Wednesday that this year's graduation ceremonies will be held in person with some COVID-19 safety restrictions still in place.

Sixteen of the district's high schools will hold ceremonies at the Columbus Convention Center.

Outside of those graduations at the convention center, East High School will host its ceremony in the school's auditorium, Columbus Africentric Early College will use its fieldhouse and Columbus Scioto will hold its ceremony at the District's Southland administrative building.

"As we continue to navigate through this pandemic, our goal is to safely have as much of a traditional graduation ceremony as possible," Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon said. "This is an important time, not only for our students and families, but for our Columbus community, and we want to make it as special as possible while also adhering to the necessary health and safety guidelines."

All graduation ceremonies in the district will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The ceremonies will take place from June 2 to June 5, the district said.

Attendees to all in-person graduation ceremonies must wear face coverings and stay socially distant. According to CCS, ceremony plans may change depending on state and local guidelines.

Each school’s administration will provide detailed information for their guests, according to CCS.

Summer graduation will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, with the location and details to be determined.