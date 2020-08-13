Columbus City Schools suspends all sports, extracurricular activities

The suspension of the activities will start on Friday so teams can wrap up preseason work and collect any equipment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced Thursday it is suspending interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

CCS high school athletes have been allowed to partake in limited summer workouts since July 1.

Fall sports include soccer, golf, cross country, football, girls tennis and cheerleading.

Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon says she knows it wasn’t an easy or popular decision, but it had to be done.

Dr. Dixon says the decision was based on the same information that lead to no in-person student graduations in the spring, and the recent decision to have all district schools begin the 2020 academic year remotely, saying the concern and ongoing threat of COVID-19 is too great.

The situation will be monitored by the district.

But, how long could extracurriculars be suspended? It depends.

Dr. Dixon says the district is working closely with health officials and monitoring data and extracurricular will be treated with the same criteria to reopen schools, specifically looking for a four-week decline in positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

All the while, she says the safety for students, staff and teachers will always be front-of-mind.

The question was also asked about those high school students who might be looking to participate at the next level and how this suspension could impact that.

Dr. Dixon says coaches and instructors are continuing to stay in touch with students, as well as the NCAA, to make sure those who might have those opportunities get to take advantage.