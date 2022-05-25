Columbus City Schools superintendent expresses grief, sadness over Texas elementary school shooting

As the nation mourns the lives of both old and young, Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon issued a letter expressing her grief.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A shooting at a Texas elementary school has shaken not only a small community but the entire nation.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas, and killed at least 19 children and two teachers. Public safety officials say police broke windows at the school to help people escape.

The gunman, since identified as Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement.

As the nation mourns the lives of both old and young, Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon issued a letter to her students and their families expressing her grief.

“I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken over yet another senseless act of school violence and the tragic loss of lives in Ulvade, Texas, yesterday. My heart goes out to those families, teachers, staff, students, and the Uvalde community,” Dixon said.

In her letter, the superintendent assured families that the district is doing what it can to make schools a safe environment for students.

Last fall, the school district required guests to be screened with metal detector wands before heading into athletic and extracurricular events.

The district then implemented in March random metal detector screenings at high schools to deter students from bringing weapons on campus.

For the next school year, Dixon hopes the district will hire 35 people for its Safety and Security Staff.

The district will also continue to partner with the Columbus Division of Police.

Dixon encouraged parents and guardians to have strong relationships with their children. She offered suggestions on what parents can do to support their children at home.

Talk to them often and ask questions about school, their activities and friends

Monitor their social media activity, text messages and other activities

Remind them safety is everyone’s responsibility. If they see something, say something to a trusted adult

Threats are serious and are always handled as such. Remind them not to joke around about any type of school safety issue.

Take action if something does not seem right. Contact your child’s principal or teacher, call the police or use the Safer Together hotline (844-SAFER-OH).

“This tragedy once again brings to light how critical it is to focus on the safety of our school buildings here in our own community. The safety of our Columbus City Schools students, teachers, and staff remains our top priority,” Dr. Dixon said.