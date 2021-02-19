Columbus City Schools partners with COTA on transportation for students in grades 8-12

The district says it will use CARES Act funding to provide transit passes to some students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools plans to partner with COTA to provide supplemental transportation to students in grades 8-12.

The district had been exploring transportation options as it looked to bring more students back to classrooms.

CCS students in grades 6-12 will start blended learning later this month.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade started going to school a couple of days a week in February.

The district says it will use $216,000 in CARES Act funding to provide 8,000 transit passes to students at no cost to students.

The passes will be good through August 25, 2021.

“This partnership provides so many more opportunities for our students. Using public transportation is a life skill that many have grown up using in a large metropolitan area. We want our students to learn about it and use it as a supplemental transportation service.," said CCS superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

Students will use a QR code on their cellphone to board the bus or a physical card if they do not have a cellphone.

The students will be able to use the passes to get to and from school, go to extracurricular activities and go to internships.

The passes are supplemental and do not replace the yellow bus transportation offered by CCS.