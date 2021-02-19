Columbus City Schools plans to partner with COTA on transportation for high school students

The district says it will use CARES Act funding to provide transit passes to high school students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools plans to partner with COTA to provide transportation to high school students in grades 9-12.

The district had been exploring transportation options as it looked to bring more students back to classrooms.

CCS students in grades 6-12 will start blended learning in March.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade started going to school a couple of days a week this month.

"At no cost to the students, these passes are supplemental and do not replace the yellow-bus transportation services we offer,” said Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

The students will be able to use the passes to get to and from school, go to extracurricular activities and go to internships.