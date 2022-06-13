Board: Columbus City Schools will not change firearm policy after House Bill 99 signing

DeWine announced Monday he has signed a bill that will allow school employees to arm themselves as soon as this fall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools will not be one of the districts in Ohio that allow employees to be armed following the signing of House Bill 99.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday morning he signed the bill that gives school districts the option of arming teachers and other staff.

School employees who carry guns would need up to 24 hours of initial training, followed by eight hours of requalification training each year.

Columbus Board of Education President Jennifer Adair issued a statement saying the board was disappointed DeWine signed the bill.

Additionally, Adair said it will not change current district policy and will continue to prohibit the carrying of weapons on all district property by any staff, students and members of the public.

“Arming educators is not a solution to gun violence. Solving the problem of gun violence requires a community solution,” she said.

You can read the full statement from the board below.

The Columbus Board of Education is disappointed that Governor Mike DeWine signed into law the controversial HB99. The bill allows teachers and staff to carry weapons on school property with reduced training if permitted by Ohio’s school district Boards of Education.

The Columbus Board of Education will not change current District policy and will continue to prohibit the carrying of weapons on all District property by any Columbus City Schools staff, students, and members of the public. Our decision is driven by the needs of our students, staff, and community.

Arming educators is not a solution to gun violence. Solving the problem of gun violence requires a community solution.

Addressing occurrences of gun violence is the job of our trained law enforcement professionals. The job of school professionals is to educate students. Our teachers and staff do not enter their professions to enforce laws. The responsibility of public safety is that of our city, county, and state safety and law enforcement experts.

Columbus City Schools strives to provide a safe environment where everyone can learn, work, and live with dignity and respect, free from fear and violence. What we do in our school communities is build relationships. And that's what matters most when it comes to school safety – the trusting and supportive relationships among our teachers, staff, students, families, and caregivers.

Please click here for more information about the measures we are taking to address safety and security in our school buildings.