Columbus City Schools files unfair labor practice charge against teachers' union

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City School Board is filing an unfair labor practice charge against the teachers' union for allegedly spreading misinformation, according to Board President Jennifer Adair.

Adair made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, one day before the Columbus Education Association is expected to vote on what the board called its final offer.

The board president said the CEA made three false claims about the board's final offer, including the size of the classrooms, upgrades to HVAC systems in the school buildings and better working conditions such as pay increases and other incentives that will attract and keep the best employees in the district.

According to Adair, the offer addressed all three of those issues and that the teachers' union is making false claims.

Adair said the board's final offer worked to hire and retain the best employees by increasing wages that exceed the average teacher increase in the state and will keep classroom sizes small.

During Tuesday night's board meeting, CEA President John Coneglio said they plan to ask teachers to authorize a 10-day strike notice.

Coneglio has previously stated the union is fighting for smaller class sizes, more psychologists and nurses and better conditions of the schools.