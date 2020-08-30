Families with Columbus City Schools happy to be able to resume extracurricular activities despite changes

The district announced that sports and other extracurricular activities could resume on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanya Harper is a mother of two girls, Nadia and Nia. Nadia just graduated from the Columbus City School District and Nia is a junior.

Nia is a co-captain for the cheer squad at Walnut Ridge and she’s ready to get back out there, doing what she loves. She’s been cheering since she was in seventh grade.

“She’s really excited, the first thing she said to me today was, my boys are out on that field, so you know making sure the 4148 boys were out on the field she was happy about that and right now she’s waiting for her coach to give them the go-ahead as to when they can start practicing,” Harper said.

Columbus City Schools said they have been closely monitoring positive COVID-19 cases in the city and following data from the Columbus Public Health. CCS suspended all in-person sports and activities back on August 14th, “in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said, “When we made the decision to suspend in-person athletics and activities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, we were intentional about not postponing our fall seasons completely; We knew that if the data improved in our district boundaries – and we are pleased to see that it has – we could consider a return to play.”

Columbus City Schools recently made that announcement, saying in-person interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities are allowed to start on August 29th.

“We know how important athletics and extracurricular activities are to our schools and our community. But, most importantly, we know how much these opportunities mean to our students. As a district, we are excited to be able to provide these opportunities this fall while following health and safety guidelines,” Dr. Dixon said.

Harper said sports are extremely important to and for the kids as they continue to grow in their careers.

“One, it teaches them about leadership and it teaches them to be well-rounded,” Harper said.

Between those working in the school districts, parents and even students, a lot of tough decisions had to be made in the past months, past weeks.

As a mother, Harper said she is tired of the constant changes.

“Every day something is, I just wait for one of my friends to give me a call to tell me what the update is because I’ll be honest with you, I don’t want to read their emails anymore,” Harper said.

