Columbus City Schools exploring transportation options to bring back Grades 6-12 students

Specific details have not been finalized.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is exploring several options for transportation to bring back students in grades 6-12.

A spokesperson for the district said superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon has had conversations with several groups to discuss bringing the students back to in-person learning.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade started going to school a couple of days a week this month.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue learning remotely as the district is still working on a transportation plan that meets COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

CCS said the groups Dixon has reached out to about a possible solution include charter and non-public school leaders, Smart Columbus, COTA, and the City of Columbus.