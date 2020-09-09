Columbus City Schools create learning centers for students

The district partnered with Columbus Parks and Recreation to set up Active Learning Points at community centers throughout the city.

Columbus City Schools has partnered with several community organizations to provide students with tutoring help and a safe space to study.

The district partnered with Columbus Parks and Recreation to set up Active Learning Points at community centers throughout the city.

The points will allow students to use computers or bring their own to a safe space with WIFI so they can do schoolwork.

Recreation Center Manager Manney Clarke said tutors will also be provided to help students with their assignments.

The Parks and Rec. Department finished summer programming at the end of August and had limited time to set up these spaces for students.

Clarke said this week, the first week of school for CCS, is registration week for students. The learning points will open Monday.

The district is also partnering with other community organizations to set up Learning Extension Centers throughout Columbus.

Organizations like Rock City Church are providing indoor spaces for students to complete their schoolwork with tutors.