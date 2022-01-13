Columbus City Schools bus collides with car, house in Hilltop neighborhood

The bus crashed into a home on Palmetto Street and South Highland Avenue around 6:10 a.m. after colliding with a car.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus was involved in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday morning that sent the driver of a car to the hospital.

According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, the car's driver reportedly ran a stop sign, colliding with the school bus which then crashed into a nearby home on Palmetto Street and South Highland Avenue around 6:10 a.m.

Eight kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, but police said are all OK. The car's driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The Columbus Fire Department said the bus was heading to Columbus Downtown High School.