Columbus City Schools bus caught on camera turning left at red light

CCS confirmed one student was on the bus at the time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus driver was caught on camera turning left at a red light on Feb. 18.

Someone in a vehicle was stopped at the light on Myrtle Avenue, which is one-way traffic, and was recording when the bus turned left onto Cleveland Avenue, which is two-way traffic.

"The employee is entitled to due process, and the District will take the necessary action to ensure that it does not happen again. We expect our school bus drivers to follow all traffic rules and regulations.", a spokesperson for the district wrote in an emailed statement.