Columbus City Schools bus driver, aide charged for reportedly assaulting child on bus

Mona Smith is charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and endangering children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus City Schools bus aide and driver are facing charges after the alleged assault of a child on the bus last year.

Mona Smith, 69, and Nikita Pickett, 45, are both charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and endangering children for the incident that happened just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

According to court documents, the 10-year-old student was "acting up" on the bus. The document states the student has been diagnosed with developmental disabilities.

Pickett then pulled the bus over and she was seen on video grabbing and pushing the student into the seat. She is also seen putting her body weight into the student’s body.

According to documents, Pickett returned back to the driver’s seat and Smith was seen doing the same to the student.

The incident happened over a 20-minute period and the student had a busted lip, according to court records.

According to a spokesperson from Columbus City Schools, the incident was reported on Nov. 16 and both Smith and Pickett were immediately reassigned during the investigation. Both were let go from their positions on Feb. 28.

Pickett had worked with Columbus City Schools since June 2012 and Smith since September 2010.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools sent the following statement: