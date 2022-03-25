Columbus City Schools bus aide charged for reportedly assaulting child on bus

Mona Smith is charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and endangering children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus aide has been charged for allegedly assaulting and injuring a child on a bus last year.

Mona Smith, 69, is charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and endangering children for the incident that happened on the morning of Nov. 12, 2021.

According to court documents, the 10-year-old student was "acting up" on the bus. The document states the student has been diagnosed with developmental disabilities.

Documents state Smith was seen on the bus video grabbing and pushing the student into the seat and putting her body weight into his body and busting his lip.

The incident happened over a 20-minute period, according to court records.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 29.

10TV has reached out to the Ohio Association of Public School Employees for a statement regarding this incident.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools sent the following statement: