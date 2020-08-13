Columbus City Schools: Sports, extracurricular activities can resume Saturday

Both had been suspended since August 14 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Columbus City Schools have announced that the district will allow athletics and extracurricular activities to resume on Saturday, August 29.

The district said the restart is due to the decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases in Columbus and Franklin County downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 in the public health advisory system.

If the data worsens, Columbus City Schools said they would consider suspending sports and activities again to help slow the spread.

“When we made the decision to suspend in-person athletics and activities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, we were intentional about not postponing our fall seasons completely,” said CCS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon. “We knew that if the data improved in our district boundaries -- and we are pleased to see that it has -- we could consider a return to play.

“We know how important athletics and extracurricular activities are to our schools and our community. But, most importantly, we know how much these opportunities mean to our students. As a District, we are excited to be able to provide these opportunities this fall while following health and safety guidelines."