Columbus leaders release safety plans ahead of Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Road closures, parking bans and police cameras. Along the Scioto River in downtown Columbus, this is the scene in the days leading up to Red, White, and BOOM!

More than 400,000 people are expected to attend the annual event on July 3.

The focus for city leaders is on keeping the masses safe.

“We have to make sure we have plans in place,” said Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Bryant addressed concerns some people may have over attending large events given the rise in gun violence.

“You see the work that is happening in front, from an enforcement standpoint, but you don’t know the things that are going on behind the scenes with our intelligence units and the information we are getting to make sure that we are strategically looking at the things that are going to occur and prevent them before they even happen,” she said.

Bryant said a newly re-launched initiative, “Operation Turn up the Heat,” searching for the city’s most violent criminals has already had success with 17 felony arrests, one firearm recovered, more than 114 grams of cocaine, seized along with fentanyl and cash.

“We’re doing the work and we’re preparing not just for Red, White, and BOOM!, [but] for the summer, for the residents, quality of life across the city in general,” she said. “Rest assured we are going to do everything we can to make sure it's a very safe event.”

There will be an increase in law enforcement officers on foot, horse and bike as well as some plain-clothed officers. There will be additional security cameras and the police watch tower will be in use.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau will staff five missing person booths beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday to help parents locate a child if they are to get separated or go missing. Parents are encouraged to visit one of the following booths to register their child or children – who will be provided with an identification bracelet.

The locations are:

W. Long Street at the NS railroad tracks

West Street south of Marconi Blvd

W. Broad Street at N. Front Street (on the lawn in front of City Hall)

200 Civic Center Drive

Washington Blvd and W. Broad Street (north side of COSI)