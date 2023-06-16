Columbus city leaders condemn anti-LGBTQ legislation ahead of Pride events

According to the Human Rights Campaign, over 520 anti- LGBTQ+ bills are proposed or pending in several states.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of city leaders across Ohio gathered in Columbus at the kick-off of Pride weekend to condemn the growing number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills under consideration in Ohio, including those targeting children.

"The LGBTQ community is under attack with bills from the statehouse that would dictate who we can love. What bathrooms we can use, what books we can read, and how women can have autonomy over their own bodies with their doctors," said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, over 520 anti- LGBTQ+ bills are proposed or pending in several states - with restrictions in the doctor’s office, the classroom, and in sports. More than 75 of them have been signed into law. Currently, at least six bills are advancing in Ohio.

"It is a time where women are being told that they can't make decisions about their bodies, where anyone is being told that they can have bodily autonomy and make decisions about their bodies, and where teachers and doctors are told not to do their jobs to the best of their ability for the benefit of the people they serve," Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said.

This weekend, the city leaders are asking allies to stand with their community to push back against the legislation.

"We need our allies to step up. We need our allies to step up because we see ourselves in you, and hopefully that we know that you see yourselves in us as well. And that's why it wasn't enough for us to stand individually. We thought it was important that we came together and stand collectively, as LGBTQ+ leaders around the state," Hardin said.