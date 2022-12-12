Columbus City Council proposes $1 million campaign to help people quit smoking, vaping

The proposal comes as council is expected to vote on a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council announced a $1 million proposal on Monday to help get people to stop smoking and vaping on Monday.

Council President Shannon Hardin and Councilmember Shayla Favor joined medical leaders and community partners to make the proposal, according to a release from city council.

The "Comprehensive Tobacco Cessation Education and Awareness Campaign" would run through 2023, with the goal of connecting residents addicted to nicotine to resources and programs to help them quit.

Hardin said helping those who are already addicted to smoking and vaping is just as important as preventing the next generation from picking up the habit.

“We know many people who smoke, vape, chew or dip want to quit, but many don’t know how. Our goal is to connect every resident who wants to quit tobacco with effective, proven treatment," Hardin said.

Favor, who is the chair of the Health & Human Services Committee, said the tobacco industry has targeted children, Black Americans, the LGBTQ community and other at-risk populations.

“It is important to us to support our youth and residents with access and awareness of programs that can help them fight addiction. Today, we are making a significant investment in that fight.”

Hardin and Favor discussed matching $500,000 in resources from national and local health partners with $500,000 from the city's funding.

The money, according to council, would mostly go toward "the development and implementation of a multimedia promotional campaign focused on elevating existing Columbus tobacco cessation programs, especially for targeted populations."