Columbus City Council outlines next steps in public safety initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council members announced the latest efforts in an anti-violence initiative aimed at reforming public safety on Wednesday.

City Council members passed a series of legislative packages last summer and fall as part of the Reimagining Public Safety initiative.

Part of that initiative included independent investigations into use of lethal force within the Columbus Division of Police during last summer's protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. Since then, the city has also created a Civilian Police Review Board.

Despite hosted resident hearings, town halls and focus groups aimed at curbing violence and building police trust, violent crime continues to skyrocket in Columbus. As of June 30, 99 homicides have been reported in the city just this year.

According to city council members, gun violence is largely impacting young people throughout the community, many of whom have gained access to firearms. In response, City Council has partnered with the Columbus Division of Fire to offer free gun locks at fire stations across the city.

In terms of police reform, the legislation would ensure CPD officers only use lethal force as a last resort. Studies showed many community members felt police response to last summer's protests was unnecessary and only worked to further a divide between law enforcement and the community.

“Too many Black and Brown families in our City do not feel protected by our police, and that is bad for all of us,” said President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown. “We must do everything we can to assure our residents that the peace officers we employ are there to keep every family in every neighborhood safe. The actions we're taking today to further demilitarize police presence are a step in that direction.”

Additionally, the city announced an effort to boost workforce diversity, which Hardin says involves providing grants to community organizations that would, in turn, focus on wellness and racial equity education throughout the community.

Recently passed legislation would ensure more than $1.1 million in funding goes directly to programs within organizations aimed at uplifting Black women.

The legislation comes on the heels of a report which found stigmas surrounding Black girls can not only rob them of their girlhood, but also lead to a series of negative consequences