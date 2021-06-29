Columbus City Council introduces legislation that could crackdown on short-term rentals

Legislation introduced Tuesday night would strip away a host's license if problems at their properties are detrimental to the neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Changes could be coming for short-term rentals like Airbnb's or condos in the city of Columbus.

Councilmember Rob Dorans introduced legislation at Tuesday night’s rules and reference committee meeting. The changes could strip away a host license if problems at their properties are detrimental to the neighborhood.

In the past, the city has run into renters throwing big parties, being disruptive and disrespectful to neighbors and illegal activity.

"If folks are not doing the right thing over and over and over again, we want to make sure that there's a process in place to take that permit away, to take the ability for that business owner to operate,” said Dorans.

Dorans also introduced the 311 system, which allows for an investigation to begin after three calls have been made about problem rentals.

The only complaints were towards a map which displays all short-term rentals in the city and public information like the location or the exact number of beds within the home. One woman said it’s an invasion of privacy. While another said it helps keep families safe.

Councilmember Dorans said changes will be made if needed.

Lainie Menge, who owns three Airbnb's in the Brewery District said she hasn't run into any issues but agrees stricter rules are needed.



"It's no different than a hotel. If you're going to throw a big wild party in a hotel and make a bunch of noise, they're going to ask you to leave. Airbnb’s are no different. The only difference is that it's an experience and it's someone's home,” Menge said.

For her, it's a good move all around.

“If we're not following the rules just like the guest we should be punished,” said Menge.