Columbus City Council holding public hearings on Alternative Crisis Response teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council is hosting two public hearings on Tuesday, which will update the community about the progress of the Alternative Crisis Response teams.

It is a project that has been in the works for the past three years. The Alternative Crisis Response teams are made up of groups of trained professionals trained to respond to different kinds of calls across the city.

Being separate from Columbus police, the Alternative Crisis Response teams focus on drug addiction and mental health issues.

The focus of the two hearings will be on how the city is using other programs, like the Right Response Unit and Addiction Crisis Team, to respond to 911 calls that don’t require a police officer.

“Of course, we need our police but we want them to answer the calls where they're truly needed, and not the ones where another specialist could step in and have equal or better results,” said councilmember Emmanuel Remy.

Columbus City Council hosted a similar update almost a year ago, where they shared statistics from the Right Response Unit. The group helped with nearly 2,000 incidents between June 2021 and Sept. 2022. Nearly 30% of those calls did not require any police response.

“The Right Response [Unit] was an effort for us to answer the calls coming in with the right response with mental health clinicians before we send a uniformed officer out there if they're truly not needed,” said Remy.