Columbus City Council grants $500,000 to fund program supporting reproductive healthcare

The money will help with transportation, childcare, healthcare costs, reproductive justice training and health needs and peer-to-peer volunteering programming.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council will grant $500,000 to help fund a program aimed at providing reproductive health care to women.

The money will go to the Ohio Women's Alliance and Abortion Fund of Ohio. The organizations created the Member Assistance Program to provide support to Ohioans, specifically people of color, who are in need of reproductive services.

According to a release from city council, the money will help with transportation, childcare, healthcare costs, reproductive justice training and health needs and peer-to-peer volunteering programming.

The announcement from city council comes after nearly a month since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, Ohio's "heartbeat law" went into effect.

The law prohibits abortion after six weeks or once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A heartbeat can start early as four weeks after implantation when most people do not yet know they are pregnant.

Ohio Women's Alliance co-founder Rhiannon Carnes said Roe v. Wade overturning has disproportionately impacted people of color.

"Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White, Asian, or Latinx women, and they face increased detrimental outcomes when entering the maternal care system. Oppressive tactics from extremists in the U.S. Supreme Court and Ohio legislature—which prevent Black women from making the best informed choice for themselves and their families—doesn't improve health care conditions in our community; it creates further harm," she said.

Carnes said the grant is an effort to help those who face barriers and challenges.