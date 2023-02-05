Columbus City Council approves funding for changing stations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council authorized the funding of $25,000 to purchase more baby changing stations at Monday night’s meeting.
It's part of a grant program to raise awareness and provide equal access to diaper-changing tables throughout the city.
10TV first introduced you to Matt Lofy, a dad who started a podcast with Shaun Ditty, a child and family therapist, to be an advocate - or as they say dadvocate - for more resources in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms.
“Such To have this ordinance brought forward in a public manner, to celebrate this because this is such a wonderful opportunity to celebrate partnerships of public and private working together to support our small businesses,” said Lofy.
“Whether you are a single-sex or single-gendered couple, or on plenty of occasions two friends going out and he is watching his son, we need to provide a platform and a place for people to simply change their child,” said Ditty.
Through this grant program, more than 130 businesses, organizations and Recreation and Parks facilities will have changing stations installed.
Changing stations will be purchased through Foundations Worldwide out of Medina, Ohio and will be handed out on June 14th at the first-ever father's family resource fair at Columbus Public Health. There will also be car seat lessons and gun lock box giveaways.