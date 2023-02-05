Columbus City Council approves funding for changing stations

It's part of a grant program to raise awareness and provide equal access to diaper-changing tables throughout the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council authorized the funding of $25,000 to purchase more baby changing stations at Monday night’s meeting.

10TV first introduced you to Matt Lofy, a dad who started a podcast with Shaun Ditty, a child and family therapist, to be an advocate - or as they say dadvocate - for more resources in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms.

“Such To have this ordinance brought forward in a public manner, to celebrate this because this is such a wonderful opportunity to celebrate partnerships of public and private working together to support our small businesses,” said Lofy.

“Whether you are a single-sex or single-gendered couple, or on plenty of occasions two friends going out and he is watching his son, we need to provide a platform and a place for people to simply change their child,” said Ditty.

Through this grant program, more than 130 businesses, organizations and Recreation and Parks facilities will have changing stations installed.