Columbus hosting first-ever citywide Cherry Blossom Festival

The event starts on April 2 and goes until April 10. Wake Up CBUS anchor Angela An is emceeing the event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time ever, the city of Columbus is celebrating its own Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend.

The festival, which starts on Saturday at Franklin Park, will feature multiple events including a Japanese tea ceremony, a koto instrumental ensemble, a taiko drumming ensemble and cultural displays amid the cherry blossoms in Franklin Park and at the oval at The Ohio State University.

On Sunday, the Franklin Park Conservatory will offer free admission to Franklin County residents.

The Japanese Student Organization of Ohio State will celebrate its annual spring festival at the Ohio Union from noon to 5 p.m. The spring festival will feature Japanese booths, martial art demonstrations and other performances.

On April 10, Hanami, a Japanese word meaning “flower viewing,” will mark the last day of the festival where family and friends can view the cherry blossoms.