What's coming to your neighborhood? Economic development efforts underway in central Ohio

Shopping centers, apartments, parks, community centers, festivals and a computer chip factory are among several new projects planned, or in the works, in greater Columbus this year.

Here's a closer look at some of the economic development happening in 2022:

NEW ALBANY

It started as a dream. Officials in New Albany have been looking over a 3,000-acre land just outside of the city. It's where they saw the future —the future of an economic boom thanks to computer chips.

"It's so vitally important that we make these chips right here in the United State of America." Ohio Governor Mike Dewine was proud to make the announcement last month after the region reached an agreement with Intel to build the largest semi-conductor plant in the world.

"We really anticipate that this will have an impact on the entire region and the state," New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding said.

Intel is investing $20 billion into the project that will create around 3,000 high-paying jobs. This development will also create thousands of other jobs through the construction of two chip factories.

"We've had wild success in our business campus and look forward to expansion, and the 3,000 acres gives us that opportunity," the mayor said.

Construction on the new Intel plants is expected to begin this year with a completion date set for 2025. Not only is this a big win for New Albany, but it's a way for the region to shine with the hope that it will spur more business that the entire state, and country, will benefit from.

