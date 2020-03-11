Columbus businesses prepare for potential unrest on Election Day

Columbus police say they learned a lot this summer and have been training officers in hopes that everything will remain peaceful.

There is a lot of tension among voters going into Election Day. Law enforcement is taking steps for safety and security.

A lot of businesses boarded up during the protests this past summer.

While some of the plywood came down, some were boarded up again this week.

Dozens of workers out boarded-up businesses, both major companies and small shops in downtown Columbus.



They say it is all in preparation for possible protests from the election. Columbus police say they are ready for anything that may happen election night or the days to follow.

“We will have officers in place in different areas, ready to respond to any incident that comes up. We want to use the minimal amount of hands, force, whatever necessary in the event we have to control a crowd,” said Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua.