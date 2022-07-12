Legal sports betting hits Ohio in January. Businesses are counting down the days.

With a full slate of NFL football on Sunday, followed by college football games later in the week, Trevor Stauffer said he expects to see every chair full.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Jan. 1, sports betting will be legal in Ohio.

For many places like restaurants and bars, it’s a date that’s been circled on their calendar, including Grandad’s Pizza and Pub.

10TV spoke with Trevor Stauffer, the manager at Grandad’s on Bethel Road.

"Beer goes with anything, but especially with our pizza it just goes with that really well,” he said.

Stauffer said they will add sports betting kiosks at their Hilliard and Bethel locations, and he expects those to be up and running by Jan.1.

"I'm not only excited just to have it for our business, I’m excited for the state cause now you have that money staying here,” he said.

With a full slate of NFL football on Sunday, followed by college football games later in the week, Stauffer said he expects to see every chair full.

"They actually get to enjoy another aspect of being at a restaurant as opposed to just sitting at home,” he said.

Jill Dorson has been eyeing Jan. 1 for a long time also.

She’s the managing editor for SportsHandle.com.

“Ohio actually is the fourth largest state by population that will have live sports betting,” said Dorson.

Dorson told 10TV Ohioans will have access to several platforms, like Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

She said nearly 800 sports betting kiosks will be spread across the state in places like restaurants and bars, that includes Grandad’s.

Stauffer said he is ready to welcome in the full crowd.