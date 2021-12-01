Columbus businesses prepare ahead of protests

The owner of Poke Bros. in downtown Columbus said his business sustained damage during the protests in the summer. He's debating if he needs to board up this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at almost every state capitol and in Washington D.C.

Those protests surrounding the inauguration of Joe Biden are also planned to happen on Sunday in Columbus.

During the summer, several windows were broken out and looters stole merchandise and food at Poke Bros. restaurant on East Gay Street in downtown Columbus.

“Quite of bit of damage and loss of business and revenue,” said owner T.J. Wellham.



Wellham was able to repair his restaurant and reopen, but he is bracing for a weekend of protests.



“People get to voice their constitutional rights. As a business, we're concerned, but we know people will gather safely. We've had enough practice at this,” Wellham said.

Law enforcement from across the state are closely monitoring social media to get a better idea of how many people will show up to the several planned protests, including an armed protest scheduled to happen at the statehouse.



“All levels of government are coordinating to make sure things don't get out of hand,” said Attorney General David Yost.

In a statement, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said:

"We are working with our law enforcement partners at every level of government to ensure the security of our statehouse and the safety of our city.

We are working in consultation with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the Major Cities Chiefs Police Association.

We have plans in place, but to avoid compromising them, we do not release our plans in advance."

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order to activate 580 National Guard members.

The governor said the activation will allow them to begin training in preparation to assist during the presidential inauguration in D.C. and to assist with possible protests in Ohio.