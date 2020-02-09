Columbus businesses holding de-escalation training for employees as tensions run high during pandemic

Safe Passage Consulting trains businesses and schools on how to de-escalate situations so they don’t get out of control.

We’ve all seen the videos of people fighting over masks and social distancing.

We’re all stressed out, right?

“Understanding right now in this pandemic everyone is at a level 7 already. Every little thing is going to push them to a level 10,” said Tony Casper, co-owner Safe Passage Consulting.

With everyone dealing with so much stress, it’s easy to see why fights and arguments happen so quickly.

“We’ve seen it across the country already where these mask confrontations turn into shootings, fights. Any kind of altercation, we’ve had clients where their employees have been spit in their face,” Casper explained.

Safe Passage Consulting is a business made up of former military members and law enforcement officers. They train businesses and schools on how to de-escalate situations so they don’t get out of control.

“Using verbal judo is what we call it. Using things like understanding what brings people into the red so you are not chasing that speeding car and getting worse and worse to where you say the right thing to bring them down a notch,” Casper said.

He argues the training they taught companies like COTA, COSI and non-profits like the Columbus Museum of Art can work for anyone. It’s about taking a moment and not re-acting.

“When we understand what things not to say and how we can use our tone, things we can do, body language-wise, help them understand we are here to support them and we are not here to make their day worse,” Casper said.

While that sounds simple enough, when everyone is frustrated, an extra breath can go a long way towards peace.