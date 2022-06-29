Columbus businesses looking to help employees following Roe v. Wade decision

Seamless.AI, a tech company, said they will provide financial assistance for employees who need to go out of state.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Both Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Seventh Son Brewing Co. have posted on their social media pages saying they are looking to support their employees, following the Roe v. Wade decision.

One Columbus tech company said they are also doing what they can to make sure their employees are taken care of.

Danielle Demming, the COO of Seamless.AI, sent the company’s nearly 400 employees a memo on Friday after the ruling. It read in part, "We are committed to ensuring our team has access to healthcare services they require.”

“They want to know that we’re going to take a stand,” said Demming.

Seamless.AI is a technology and software company that was founded and is based in Columbus. Demming said the company immediately started coming up with a solution.

“Where we started with this was pulling our insurance policy and ensuring that both elected in therapeutic reproductive services were available to our employees, both in the state in which they reside in, we also wanted to ensure that that coverage would extend for them if they were to seek those services outside of the state in which they reside,” Demming said.

Demming said the company is also working to provide financial assistance for employees who need to go out of state to get care, to cover things like travel and lodging.

Iris Harvey, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, says they called more than 100 people over the weekend, some were advised to go out of state.