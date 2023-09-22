Columbus Buddy Walk: A celebration of central Ohio’s Down syndrome community

It’s the largest annual fundraising event for The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio — but it’s about more than just raising money.

Example video title will go here for this video

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Columbus Buddy Walk is coming up on Oct. 1.

It’s the largest annual fundraising event for DSACO, The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. But it’s about more than just raising money — it’s a huge celebration of the wonderful people with Down syndrome in our community.

When asked how she would describe Buddy Walk, Tori Whitley called it “a tailgate on steroids.”

Justin and Tori Whitley’s oldest son, Bryce, was born with Down syndrome. This year will be the family’s sixth Buddy Walk. It’s something they look forward to every year.

“If you’ve ever been to a tailgate for any type of a sporting event you’ve got the excitement, you’ve got that high,” said Tori. “But then, it’s a little more meaningful because of what it’s for.”

This year, the Columbus Buddy Walk will once again take place at Fortress Obetz. There will be music, dancing, cheering, food, entertainment and much more for families and friends to enjoy.

“It’s a good chance for anyone who’s never met or interacted with people who have Down syndrome to come and see what it’s about and the community that supports them,” said Justin.

It’s that support that helps DSACO provide the care and resources families who have a loved one with Down syndrome need.

“I think whenever you get the diagnosis, whether you had it pre-birth or after birth, you can feel alone, right? Because not everyone is going through the same thing,” Tori told 10TV. “So, whenever you get connected to another family who is going through the same thing, whether different timelines, different ages of the kids, it’s just nice to connect.”

For the Whitley’s, having the opportunity to celebrate the Down syndrome community and give Bryce that one special day can be an emotional experience.

“You know, it just brings back a flood of emotions, from getting that first diagnosis, seeing all the different milestones that Bryce has hit, seeing how far he’s come, and then just getting to celebrate with everybody and know there’s nothing they can’t do. We get to celebrate them for everything that they can do,” said Tori.

You can sign up for the walk or make a donation to help DSACO continue their work providing services, programs and other resources for the Down syndrome community here in central Ohio.