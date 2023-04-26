Columbus Metropolitan Library to host first-ever book festival this summer

Visitors can shop around during the festival for new and old books and get them signed by their favorite authors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is hosting its first-ever two-day book festival this summer to help celebrate the library's sesquicentennial.

More than 200 local and national authors will gather at the historic Main Library Branch on South Grant Avenue and at the Kaufman Plaza and Topiary Park on July 15-16.

Visitors can shop around during the festival for new and old books and get them signed by their favorite authors.

The festival’s first day will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For those not interested in reading, there are other options like food trucks, retail vendors and entertainment.

This family-friendly event will feature an area specifically for kids to play with chalk, hula hoops, giant parachutes and more.

The library announced the author lineup on April 26. Some of the authors in attendance include:

Ali Hazelwood, author of “The Love Hypothesis”

Fonda Lee, author of “Green Bone Saga”

Prince Shakur, author of “When They Tell You to be Good”

Maggie Smith, author of “You Could Make This Place Beautiful”

Find the complete list on the book festival's website.

The exhibitors will showcase their work outside in the Topiary Park. Attendees will find comic book-inspired creations, miniature bookshelves, unique jewelry, handmade bookmarks, bookish shirts, stands of books brought in by local bookstores and more.

A list of food vendors will be announced at a later date.