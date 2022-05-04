Pipe bomb found in car after crash in Newark neighborhood, nearby homes evacuated

Upon discovering the bomb in the car, authorities evacuated houses in the surrounding area and called in the Columbus Bomb Squad.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Columbus Bomb Squad responded to reports of a pipe bomb in a vehicle following a crash in Newark on Tuesday.

Newark police and fire crews located the bomb after responding to a crash at approximately 9:20 a.m. in a neighborhood on East Prospect Street. According to Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm with the Newark Fire Department, a man crashed into a white sedan and then got out of the car and fled the area.

Upon discovering the bomb in the car, authorities evacuated houses in the surrounding area and called in the Columbus Bomb Squad.

As of this writing, the bomb has not yet been removed from the car and police are still searching for the suspect.

People are asked to avoid the area of Prospect Street and Gainor Avenue while crews remain at the scene.