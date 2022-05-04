Men questioned after 2 explosives found in crashed Newark car

Crews discovered there were actually two explosives in the car. The Columbus Bomb Squad is now working to dispose of the bombs.

NEWARK, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after two explosive devices were found in a vehicle following a crash in Newark on Tuesday.

Newark police and fire crews located the bombs after responding to a crash at approximately 9:20 a.m. in a neighborhood on East Prospect Street. According to Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm with the Newark Fire Department, a man crashed into a white sedan and then got out of the car and fled the area.

Upon discovering what authorities originally thought was a pipe bomb in the car, they evacuated houses in the surrounding area and called in the Columbus Bomb Squad.

Meanwhile, SWAT team members searched the area for the suspect. In an update Tuesday, Sgt. Willhelm said two men came out of a house peacefully and are now being questioned.

Willhelm added crews discovered there were actually two explosives in the car. The Columbus Bomb Squad is now working to dispose of the bombs.