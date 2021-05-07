x
Columbus Blue Jackets to address Matiss Kivlenieks' death

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen and President of Hockey Operations John Davidson will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address the recent death of the team’s goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. 

Kivlenieks died Sunday from chest trauma caused by a fireworks mortar blast, according to a medical examiner.  

The incident happened at the home of the team’s goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan. 

Police said they are re-interviewing witnesses and the investigation is expected to take several days.

Originally from Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in May of 2017.  

   

