Columbus Blue Jackets to address Matiss Kivlenieks' death

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen and President of Hockey Operations John Davidson will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address the recent death of the team’s goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks died Sunday from chest trauma caused by a fireworks mortar blast, according to a medical examiner.

The incident happened at the home of the team’s goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan.

Police said they are re-interviewing witnesses and the investigation is expected to take several days.