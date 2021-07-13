Columbus Blue Jackets to host NHL draft party at Nationwide Arena

In addition to autograph sessions and games at the party on Friday, the Blue Jackets will also honor the life of Matiss Kivlenieks.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets are welcoming fans to Nationwide Arena Friday evening for an NHL draft party and open house.

Admission to the party is free and is set to kick off at 6 p.m.

The event will feature exciting activities for fans, including, but not limited to:

Watching the team make the club's first-round selections from a stage on the floor of the arena

Autograph sessions with Blue Jackets players Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and other former players

Text-to-win contest for two tickets to the 2021-22 home opener

Interactive games, contests and photo station opportunities

In addition, the Blue Jackets will honor the life of Matiss Kivlenieks who died on July 4.

During the event, the club will take the items that have been collected at the arena since his death and display them on the arena concourse.

Fans will also get another chance to share memories of Kivlenieks and personal messages.

Those who RSVP to the party will be entered to win an authentic Blue Jackets jersey signed by the club's first overall selection. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will also receive a commemorative 2021 draft party credential and lanyard.

The event will include a special live in-arena "Hockey Night in Columbus" show which will be streamed on the team's social media platforms and air on 97.1 The Fan from 7-8 p.m.

The Blue Jackets currently hold the fifth, 25th and 32nd picks in the first round of the NHL draft.