C.R.O.W.N. Act aims to protect natural hairstyles and Black women from discrimination

The C.R.O.W.N. Act was presented to Columbus City Council back in December and has been in effect since January 16th.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Growing up, you probably heard the term “presentable."

How you dress needs to be presentable - how you wear your hair needs to be presentable.

“We are defined by our hair. All our hair is different. It doesn’t something different. It is the essence of the Black woman,” said Karen Hill, the owner of Synergi Salon.

She told 10TV it hasn’t always been that easy for Black women.

“My goal was just to make my hair straight. Neat and just contained,” said Hill.

Hill said black hair is anything but what society has deemed as “presentable”.

For many years, Hill said black hair has had to fit inside a box, facing discrimination and even racism.

“Racism takes form in many. Individuals who want to wear their hair in any of these protected hairstyles, are not going to be discriminated against,” said City Councilmember Priscilla Tyson.

It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

You’ve may have already seen more natural styles at work.

Hill said you’ll continue to do so because this is what is presentable; being your natural self.