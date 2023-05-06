City begins construction on 2 new solar projects in effort to generate more clean energy

The two new projects will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 7,500 homes, according to the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has broken ground on two new solar projects that will provide more clean energy to customers of the Department of Public Utilities’ Division of Power.

One of the solar projects, located on Parsons Avenue, will provide 27 MW of additional clean energy. The city broke ground on the Parsons Avenue project on Thursday.

The other project on Jackson Pike will generate 18 MW of clean energy.

According to a release from the city, the Jackson Pike project is being developed on a former city landfill site, putting a brownfield area to productive use.

“We’re delivering on our promise to provide local clean energy to power our homes and small businesses,” said City of Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “These facilities will serve as a beacon in our community, signaling our steadfast commitment to a healthy and prosperous future for all our residents.”

The two new projects will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 7,500 homes, according to the city. The Columbus Climate Action Plan has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and includes a strategy to achieve 200 MW of municipal onsite solar by 2030.