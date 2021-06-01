Columbus bar owner creates petition asking Gov. DeWine to extend curfew for Ohio State championship game

Columbus bar owner Scott Ellsworth says extending the statewide curfew on Monday would help both bar owners and patrons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s always good to ask if you have a question. Why? Because you never know the answer you might get. That’s the mindset Columbus bar owner Scott Ellsworth had.

“This could be very beneficial, financially and mentally, for a very beaten and bruised industry right now," said Ellsworth, owner of the Thr3es Above High bar. He had a question for Governor Mike DeWine.

He created a petition asking for the statewide curfew to be extended for two hours for Ohio State's championship game on Monday.



Ellsworth says a curfew extension would give people the chance to enjoy the game and experience a little bit of nightlife.



“We’ve tried everything to assure businesses stay open and they’re failing at such a horrible rate right now, that, saving them any of them right now is key,” said Ellsworth.

Ellsworth told 10TV bars have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Right now, the statewide curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to lower the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Mike DeWine has said that’s the time when people most likely will let their guard down, but it’s a catch 22 for bar owners. The game starts around 8 p.m., and halftime likely won’t be until around 10 p.m.

By allowing a few more hours, it could not only help bars financially, but also spread a little hope, according to Ellsworth.

“I think a lot of it is just the mental state of the employees and the people that would be in there. Just a little bit of normalcy in the beginning of 2021 to get us going in the right direction,” said Ellsworth.



The Ohio Restaurant Association sent a letter to Governor DeWine asking him to consider the same thing. 10TV reached out to association representatives about the petition, but the organization didn’t want to speak on it specifically.