Columbus bar cited for violating state health order

The case will go in front of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus bar has received a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit after authorities say it violated a state health order.

Avalon, located at 205 North 5th Street, was cited after an OIU agent went to the bar and saw more than 100 people gathered in large groups. Social distancing measures were also not in place, according to a release.

Multiple guidelines have been put into place by state leaders in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue to see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”