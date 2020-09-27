Columbus pub cited for violating state executive order related to alcohol sales

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit cited Average Joe's Pub and Grill, located at 4949 East Dublin Granville Road, according to a release.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Columbus pub has been cited for violating a state executive order related to a ban on alcohol sales at bars after 10 p.m.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit cited Average Joe's Pub and Grill, located at 4949 East Dublin Granville Road in northeast Columbus

Officials say agents visited the bar at 10:25 p.m. Saturday and saw staff members continuing to pour and serve alcohol to customers, which violates an executive order issued in July by Gov. Mike DeWine that bans the sale of alcohol at liquor-permitted establishments after 10 p.m.

The banning of alcohol sales at bars past 10 p.m. is one of several steps state leaders are taking to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a release, “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant. OIU continues to work with local partners to follow up on complaints ensuring liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance and enforcement action is taken when egregious violations are observed so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience.”