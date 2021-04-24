Columbus bar cited for violating state alcohol order

Midway on High received three citations for improper conduct, disorderly activity and a permit not being posted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus bar was cited after authorities say they violated the state's alcohol order on Friday, according to a release from the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Midway on High, located on North High Street, was given three citations after authorities say agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and Columbus Public Health about 100 people in the lower portion of the bar.

The release says agents also found 200 more people in the upper portion.

Authorities say very few people were wearing face masks and most were standing and dancing.

The bar was cited for improper conduct, disorderly activity and a permit not being posted.