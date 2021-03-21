Columbus, Athens bars cited for violating state alcohol order

The Forum in Columbus and J Bar in Athens were cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two bars, one in Columbus and another in Athens, were given citations after authorities say they violated the state's alcohol order.

The Forum, located at 144 North Wall Street in Columbus, was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for disorderly activity.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., OIU agents saw about 250 customers inside the bar. Officials say the customers were standing while drinking alcohol, talking in groups and dancing. Most of the customers were not wearing masks and there was little social distancing being used.

According to authorities, J Bar, located at 41 North Court Street in Athens, was also given a citation for disorderly activity.

The business was cited Sunday after 12 a.m. after agents saw customers gathered at the main bar.

Customers were sitting next to each other at the bar and others were standing behind them to place orders.

Agents also saw customers dancing on bar stools and walking through the bar drinking alcoholic beverages. Masks were not being worn by most of the customers.

Both bars are accused of violating an executive order signed last July by Gov. Mike DeWine. The order was issued in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.