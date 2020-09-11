Columbus asking for public's help in investigation of police actions during protests

The city launched an independent investigation into actions of some Columbus Police officers during protests in May and June.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is asking for the public's help with an independent investigation into the actions of Columbus police officers during protests this summer.

Mayor Andrew Ginther established an email hotline outside of the department's chain of command on June 1 for the public to send complaints, videos and photos related to officer actions during the protests.

An independent committee reviewed the complaints they received. They separated the complaints to be investigated criminally or administratively.

The city hired a retired FBI agent to independently review any complaints that were deemed potentially criminal.

The city has a website listing some of the events being investigated. The city is asking for help in identifying everyone involved in the encounters. information can be shared anonymously.

The investigations focus on interactions between police and protestors in May and June 2020.