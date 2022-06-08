Everything you need to know when the Columbus Arts Festival returns this weekend

Along with over 200 artists from across the country, the festival will include hands-on art activities, live entertainment, a beer garden and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Arts Festival returns this weekend for the first time since taking a two-year pandemic pause.

Deemed as the city’s “return to summer” event, the festival provides a platform for artists, musicians and food vendors to gather in one space and share their work. Along with over 200 artists from across the country, the festival will include hands-on art activities, live entertainment, a beer garden and more. You can find a full list of performances here.

The festival is hosted by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, with help from the American Electric Power Foundation and other sponsors.

Organizers estimate more than 450,000 guests will attend this weekend’s event. If you’re one of those people, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Festival hours & location

The Columbus Arts Festival takes place along the Scioto Mile, Rich and Main Street bridges and in front of COSI.

Friday, June 10: 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Note: Artist booths can close as early as 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Festival map

You can view the festival map here.

Parking & transportation

Parking will be available along the Scioto Mile and in surrounding garages. According to festival organizers, the closes parking structures are:

The Columbus Commons garage

RiverSouth at Front and Rich

The Leveque Tower Garage at Broad and Front

Click here to reserve a parking spot.

COTA will provide service all weekend with routes along High and Front Street and throughout downtown. Due to the festival, COTA transit service lines 3,6 and 9 will be rerouted. You can learn more about those reroutes here.

Columbus Bike Valet will provide free bike parking during festival hours in the gated lot located at 400 W. Rich Street.

You can learn more here.

What’s new this year?

Film at the Fest: A mini film festival featuring documentaries and works from local artists.

Rhinegeist Beer Garden: Choose from a variety of Rhinegeist beer, hard ciders, frozen cocktails and more at the garden, located on Belle Street between Town and Rich.

COVID Vaccine Booth: Columbus Public Health and the Columbus Division of Fire are teaming up to offer COVID vaccines and boosters at the booth on Town Street near the Hands-On Activities Village.