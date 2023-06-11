Event organizers announce early closure of Columbus Arts Festival

The Severe Weather Prediction Center has placed the Columbus area under a "possible" risk for severe storms later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Event organizers announced that the Columbus Arts Festival closed early Sunday due to impending rain and storms set to move through the area.

The festival kicked off on Friday and was planned to last through 5 p.m. on Sunday, but with a small threat for severe storms through the afternoon hours, it closed ahead of schedule.

The Severe Weather Prediction Center has placed the Columbus area under a "possible" risk for severe storms later. The strongest part of the system, however, will hold off until Sunday night.

Flooding is possible, thanks to the dry ground across the state.

Nearly half a million people were anticipated to stop by the 61st annual Columbus Arts Festival along the downtown riverfront. The event brought more than 225 visual artists, three stages of performances and dozens of food vendors.

Organizers announced the early closure on Facebook just before noon, saying, "The Columbus Arts Festival is closing early! Due to strong storms moving into the area, the Columbus Arts Festival is closing early. Thank you to all the patrons, artists, performers, vendors, volunteers, and staff who made this another wonderful year!"

