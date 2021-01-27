Columbus area mobile dog grooming company grows, thrives during pandemic

In one year, K9 Suds-N-Scissors has added 3,000 customers, 10 groomers and five vans to its fleet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ask any business and it’ll tell you the biggest compliment comes from customer satisfaction. Since this business’ customers can’t talk, we’ll talk to its owner.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Tony Johnson said. “It’s been phenomenal.”

In late 2019, Johnson had an idea to start a mobile pet pampering spa. On Jan. 27, 2020 that new company picked up its new van.

“So, it’s been right at a year,” he said. “And, then, of course, we had the pandemic.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson knows, has been hard on many. Jobs have been lost and cutbacks have been made.

His business, K9 Suds-N-Scissors, looked at the small business loans and paycheck protection help that was available, but because his business was so new it didn’t qualify.

“We didn’t roll over and say it’s not a good time,” he said. “We said, OK, how can we do the best that we can do to get through this like everybody else.”

Maybe it’s because of COVID and people not leaving their house. Maybe it’s because of the limitations on businesses right now. Some businesses, though, more than others, are doing very well.

“It’s rewarding to be able to go through a pandemic like we have and have people that count on you to provide employment to them to have 10 or 12 of those people that we’re able to provide jobs for,” Johnson said.

Last year, US Chamber released a list of 20 thriving small businesses during the pandemic.

The top five include cleaning and delivery services and grocery stores. Pet care didn’t make the list.

K9 Suds-N-Scissors is one of a handful of businesses in central Ohio that offer mobile pet services. It’s one, Johnson says, offers employees peace of mind.

“Being able to look at the groomers in the face and the employees in the face when they come to work and know that they have a good, solid job during a rough period,” he said.