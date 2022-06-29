City announces partnership to help expand economic opportunities for LGBTQ businesses

LGBTBEs help businesses expand access to training, networking, outreach and engagement programs, according to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has partnered with an advocacy group to help expand economic opportunities for LGBTQ businesses.

Columbus Mayor Andrew on Wednesday announced the city's partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce to grant Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Business Enterprises certifications to businesses in the city.

“The LGBTQ+ community is integral to every facet of our city and deserves every opportunity to thrive,” said Mayor Ginther. “By expanding equity in our programs and practices, we do the right thing by becoming a more inclusive city while driving competition, generating potential savings and improving the quality of services for our residents.”

Businesses interested in seeking LGBTE certification can apply online on the NGLCC website. Ginther said the organization utilizes a thorough, fully accredited certification process with certain eligibility requirements:

“LGBTBE” shall mean a registered business that is an independent and continuing for-profit operation performing a commercially useful function.

At least 51% is independently owned, operated and controlled by one or more lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons who are either a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Owner must have all filings, licenses, permits and authorities required by law to perform the scope of work.

Be located in the United States.

The partnership with the NGLCC will be managed by the city’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The office also provides similar certification opportunities for Small Local Business Enterprises (SLBEs), Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), Women Business Enterprises (WBEs), Emerging Business Enterprises (EBEs) and Veteran Business Enterprises (VBEs).

"Expanding the city’s certification categories to include LGBTQ+ businesses supports our overall goal of being an open and inclusive city,” said City of Columbus Chief Diversity Officer Damita Brown. “It expands opportunities for small businesses and helps all of us grow and thrive in ways that promote equity, access and prosperity.”